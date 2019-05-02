BALDWIN -- Susan (Suzie) Marie Shinske passed away on March 16, 2019, in Grand Rapids at the age of 50.

Susan was born on Sept. 17, 1968, in Brighton to Anthony Shinske and the late Pat Jones.

Suzie moved to the Lake County area in the early '80s and graduated from Baldwin Community Schools.

Susan is survived by her father, Anthony (Karen) Shinske; step-father, Mike Jones; brothers, Robert and Ronald Shinske; and her very best friend, Debbie Mead.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Debbie's Sportsman's Lounge.