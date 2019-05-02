Susan Marie "Suzie" Shinske

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Marie "Suzie" Shinske.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BALDWIN -- Susan (Suzie) Marie Shinske passed away on March 16, 2019, in Grand Rapids at the age of 50.

Susan was born on Sept. 17, 1968, in Brighton to Anthony Shinske and the late Pat Jones.

Suzie moved to the Lake County area in the early '80s and graduated from Baldwin Community Schools.

Susan is survived by her father, Anthony (Karen) Shinske; step-father, Mike Jones; brothers, Robert and Ronald Shinske; and her very best friend, Debbie Mead.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Debbie's Sportsman's Lounge.
Published in The Lake County Star on May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.