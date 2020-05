Or Copy this URL to Share

CHASE -- Tanner John Lewis Dutmer, 22, of Chase, passed away May 7, 2020.He was born April 18, 1998, in Ludington, to Bradley and Carrie (Gutheridge) Dutmer.Tanner was a 2016 graduate of Reed City High School.He is survived by his parents and brother, Trenton.A full obituary and celebration of life will be in the near future.



