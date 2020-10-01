LAKE COUNTY - Thomas Michael Kaja, 60, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Inez Kaja; grandparents, Clifford and Sarah Tate and Antony and Helen Kaja.
Thomas is survived by his children, Jonathan Kaja, Clifford Kaja and Nyki Kaja; grandchildren, Amanda, Harlie, Caden, Tayler, Alaina, Zoe and Aiden; brothers, Timothy Kaja and Terry Kaja; sister, Tina Kaja-Belvins; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Thomas was an Army veteran. Thomas worked for Stealthcraft as a sander/laminator/boat builder.
Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held at a future date.
His memories will be cherished by all of his family, friends and loved ones.
To share a photo, memory and sign the online guestbook, please visit stegengafuneralchapel.com.