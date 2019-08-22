CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Trent Neal Trucks, 65, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was born March 5, 1954, to Mary (Pattie) and Ken Trucks, both now deceased, at the Reed City Hospital in Reed City.

He graduated from Baldwin High School in 1972. Trent received his bachelor degree in electrical engineering from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

He worked as a deputy for the Lake County Sheriff's office, as a computer technician at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Colorado and co-owned a retail business in Charlotte.

He is survived by his wife, Pax (Wong). He leaves behind four children, Casey (Kari), Stacey, Tyrus and Cooper; and three grandchildren, Audrey, Aiden and Hadley.

He is survived by his siblings, David (Cindy), Alecia (Dan) and Tennis (Dennis). His sister, Betsy, predeceased him.

There will be a memorial gathering and service for Trent from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Lake County Historical and Research Museum.

Shared memories of Trent will take place at 2 p.m. -- and there should be many. He was greatly loved.