LUDINGTON -- Walter "Wally" Taranko, of Ludington, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 75.

Wally was born on Oct. 19, 1943, in Chicago. He has been a longtime resident of Ludington and devoted his life to serving his community and country. Wally began his years of public service by joining the U.S. Army in 1961. Later in life, Wally reenlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

Wally continued his lifetime commitment to public service by joining the Ludington Police Department in 1968, eventually becoming chief of police. Additionally, Wally served on numerous boards of directors and committees including the 911 board, Homeland Security committee and West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission, to name a few.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Taranko (Nielsen); son, John Taranko and his wife, Amy Taranko; daughter, Barb Taranko-Shaw and her husband, Greg Shaw; one brother, Joe Taranko and his wife, Julie Taranko; one sister, Bonnie Bartnick; four granddaughters, Emma Taranko, Carlie Shaw, Grace Taranko and Libby Shaw; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his precious dog, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Taranko (Krokos); father, Walter Taranko Sr.; Step-Mother, Dorothy Taranko; and sister, Dorothy Taranko.

Funeral services took place Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Simons Catholic Church of Ludington. A procession and military service followed the funeral at Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Wally Taranko to the and the .

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.