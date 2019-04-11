Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Renee Vickery.

IRONS -- Wendy Renee Vickery passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after a brave, "take charge" battle with cancer. She was 56 years old.

Wendy was born in Robinson, Illinois, and graduated with the class of 1980 from Robinson High School. She was an adventurous free-spirit, who lived many places over the years but spent most of her life in Michigan. She was loving and witty, with a passion for cooking, gardening, Cajun music and animals. Those who knew her best would tell you that she was always ready to make you smile and wasn't afraid to speak her mind.

She is preceded in death by her long-time partner, Ron Keely; mother, Charlotte Rich; Aunt Annie; and her cousin, Tommy.

Wendy is survived by her step-daughter, Paula (Dan) Slabbekoorn; grandchildren, Lily, Isabelle and Kieran; and many other family members and friends from near and far.

A celebration of Wendy's life is being planned for friends and family.