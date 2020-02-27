IRONS -- William "Bill" Kollar, a longtime resident of Edwardsburg and Irons, passed away quietly to his rest in the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Grand Oaks Nursing Home in Baldwin.

Services will be held Friday at Faith Fellowship Church, 8889 W. 6 Mile Road, Irons. Visitation will start at 10 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11 a.m.

Bill was born June 26, 1924, in South Bend, Indiana, to Lawrence and Eva (Wilcoxen) Kollar. At age 2, he and his younger brother were placed in the South Bend orphanage due to the tragic death of their mother.

During the summers, he would be sent to relatives' farms to work as a farmhand.

In 1937, he moved with his father and new step-mother to a farm near Edwardsburg. He put his experience with farm vehicles to good use during his high school years, by driving a school bus. In 1943, he was one of 19 graduates from Edwardsburg.

After his marriage to Margaret Bluhm in 1945, they settled in Edwardsburg and raised three daughters. After working as a deliveryman for Robertson's Department Store, he purchased the Standard Oil station of Main Street in Edwardsburg.

He also was a founding member of Edwardsburg Community Baptist Church, appointed an auxiliary constable, and drove ambulance for Paul Mayhew Funeral Home. In 1969, Bill was hired as Edwardsburg's first bus superintendent, which he held until his retirement in 1988.

In 1992, Bill and Margaret sold their home in Edwardsburg and moved to the "wilds" of northern Michigan. He kept himself active doing yardwork, serving as a founding member of Faith Fellowship Church, of Irons, and enjoying coffee and chit-chat with the guys at the bait shop.

Even though he had many health concerns -- including a broken leg, which made him wheelchair-bound for the past three years -- Bill never lost his sense of humor.

Each week he checked his newspapers, jokingly stating that he must still be alive and kicking, for he did not notice his obituary. ... Bill will not need to search any longer, for he is walking and celebrating with his Lord and Savior in heaven.

Bill leaves behind Margaret, his loving wife of 74 years; three daughters, Joyce Bowers, Janice (Daniel) Grose and Joanne (Clyde) Williams; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.