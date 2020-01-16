CHASE -- William Mahlon Riley, 79, of Chase, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away Jan. 2, 2020.

He was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Grand Rapids, to Robert (Mary) Riley, and united in marriage to Lucille Morrissey on Nov. 13, 1965.

He was survived by his wife of 54 years, Lucille; and daughter, Katie (Dave) Thorington; as well as grandchildren, Molly Jo Slagel, Jacob Thorington, Jarrod (Brandy) Thorington and Camron (Jen) Thorington; and four great-grandchildren. He was also survived by nephews, Sean Riley, William Riley, Sandor Varaljai and Mahlon Varaljai; and brother, Robert Riley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert (Mary) Riley; and sister, Mary Catherine Varaljai.

William proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. He was an avid outdoors and fisherman, as well as a longtime member and volunteer for the AmVets Post No. 1988 and the American Legion. He had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial visitation for William will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1025 3 Mile Road NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan, 49505. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Military honors will be accorded to William by the U.S. Army and the Kent County Honor Guard.