CARR SETTLEMENT -- Wilma Minnie Bogner, 97, of Carr Settlement, died at 3 a.m., March 28, 2020, peacefully at home.

She was born Dec. 10, 1922, in Weidman, to Guy and Edith (Thompson) Jackson. She married Henry John Bogner on July 17, 1940, in Mount Pleasant, and they raised three children together.

After marriage, Wilma became a lifelong resident of Carr Settlement. She was a dedicated telephone operator from 1946-95 for the Carr Telephone Company. She was Justice of the Peace from 1959-61 and a lifetime member of both St. Gregory's Catholic Church and St. Mary's Catholic Church. Wilma was famous for her homemade doughnuts and was called "Grandma" by many of the neighborhood children.

Surviving are her children, Gordon (Nancy), of DeWitt and Sharon Gleason, of Bitely; brothers, Gerald (Louise) Jackson, of Sanford and Wendell (Mabel) Jackson, of Shepherd, and sister, Floris Maeder of Weidman. Her life was fulfilled with her grandchildren, Aaron, Guy, Tammy, Penny, Alicia, Mattie and Susan; as well as numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, in 1994; her son, Cecil in 2001; and grandson, Brian Gleason, in 2008.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund, 85 S. Madison, Custer, MI 49405.

A celebration of Wilma's life will be announced at a later date.