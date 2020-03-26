|
|
Audrey Adele Karnicki, age 76, a long-time resident of Lake Forest, passed away March 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Audrey was the heart of the Karnicki home, a place open to everyone, especially to the scores of her children's friends. She quickly earned her title of, "My Other Mom." Audrey worked as a full time X-ray technician for 37 years at Lake Forest Hospital. She was a caring and compassionate woman who was dedicated to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She loved supporting all of them in school and in their various sporting events and activities. Audrey was an avid gardener and a talented cook who enjoyed poker and bridge. Her empathy and loyalty towards others made her a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Audrey will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Beloved wife of 55 years to Alfred M. Karnick, M.D.; loved mother of Matthew (Kristin) Karnicki, Sharon (Michael) Moccia and Michael Karnicki; fond grandmother of Justine (John) Porter, Lt. Brandon Moccia, U.S. Army, Brittany Moccia and Brett Moccia; cherished great-grandmother of Hayden Porter; special sister of Cynthia (Vincent) Zipparro and Claudia (Mike) Meier and loved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a future date, please check the Reuland & Turnbough website for service updates. For information – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Audrey's name may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in The Lake Forest Leader on Mar. 26, 2020