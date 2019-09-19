|
|
Thursday, September 4, 2019, Elizabeth "Betty" Sutton passed away, 2 years short of her goal to be a centurion.
Betty was born July 12,1921 to Stephen and Agnes Sutton. Due to the loss of her father at an early age and being the youngest of four with three older brothers; she was always at hand to lift steamer trunks or help with deliveries around Lake Forest with Sutton Express, the family business.
Having been a member of the first class to graduate out of Lake Forest High School, Betty went on to be a proficient secretary. Being a family oriented person, this proud "100% Irish" woman took it upon herself to step away from the workplace only to stay home and care for her elderly mother. Eventually, Betty returned to her secretarial work where she finished her shorthand and typing at James Anderson Company.
Betty would then fill her days donning a flattering hat and with a confident, steady stride take in her beloved down town Lake Forest and a meal at Burger King or The Lantern for any local news.
Abiding by her fiercely private, lady-like wishes the services of send off to her parents and brothers will be private. Arrangements by Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to further education that was always important to Betty:
Lake Forest Fire Department
255 W. Deerpath Rd
Lake Forest, IL 60045
In the Memo, please write: Paramedic Fund
Published in The Lake Forest Leader on Sept. 19, 2019