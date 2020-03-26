|
|
Frederick "Fred" Buck, Sr., 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Lake Bluff, IL on March 17, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1931 in Waukegan, IL to Howard and Ella (nee Spitzer) Buck.
Fred married Lillian (nee Gustafson) on September 8, 1956. They met 65 years ago on March 17, 1954 at a St. Patrick's Day dance. He enjoyed long walks and hikes, warm fires, large family celebrations, talking with his friends and family about politics and world affairs. He loved boating, swimming and being on the water. Fred was curious about other cultures, read the paper every day, loved watching war movies and listened to Johnny Cash. He was passionate about trains and loved the railroads. He was always on time and on schedule. Most of all, he was a committed husband and father who loved traveling with his wife (and children) across the country by car or train making sure to stop at every historical marker, train station and Illinois Bell switching station. He enjoyed many trips to Europe touring by train. Fred was a kind and thankful soul and had a good sense of humor even in his final days.
Fred served in the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1951-1952 during the Korean War. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1956 earning a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Fred worked for Illinois Bell Telephone (AT&T) for 32 years (1956-1988) where he was the Division Manager of Building & Design Construction. He served on the Lake Bluff Planning Commission for 10 years (1975-1985), coached girls softball for 5 years and was a Boy Scout leader for 3 years.
Fred is and survived by his loving wife of 63 yrs. Lillian; his loving children Rhonda Buck Marzinelli, Joy Buck Murawski (David), Julie Buck, Rhea Buck Conroy (Kevin); and his loving 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Frederick W. Buck, Jr., his bother Thomas Howard Buck and his parents.
A Memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Church of the Holy Spirit, , or the in loving memory of Fred.
Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in The Lake Forest Leader on Mar. 26, 2020