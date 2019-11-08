Home

Dr. Gerald F. VerMeulen


1931 - 2019
Dr. Gerald F. VerMeulen Obituary
Dr. Gerald F. VerMeulen, 88, of Lake Forest, IL, formerly of Norway, MI, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Bickford Independent & Assisted Living Center in Bourbonnais, IL.

Dr. VerMeulen, known to friends and family as Jerry or Zule, was born May 9, 1931 in Norway to the late Julius and Elsie (Vanden Heuvel) VerMeulen.

Jerry graduated from Norway High School, received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine with high honors from Michigan State University in 1955 and went on to start and own a practice for 37 years.

He married Carol A. Schulte on June 20, 1953, and had three children: Michael VerMeulen, William (Sylvia) VerMeulen, and Ann (Michael) O'Gorman.

Jerry was an avid Green Bay Packers and Cubs fan and enjoyed arguing with any Bears fan nearby. His grandchildren will remember him for his sacred bowl of peanut butter M&Ms, of which he always allowed them only two. He was happiest at his farm in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he enjoyed visiting with friends and family and taking trips to the DeYoung Family Zoo.

He is survived by his sister Carola Moraka, son William (Sylvia) VerMeulen, daughter Ann (Michael) O'Gorman, grandchildren Michael, Eileen, Nicole, Kevin and Allison; along with the many wonderful caretakers and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Carol (Schulte), son Michael VerMeulen, parents Julius and Elsie (Vanden Heuvel) VerMeulen, and his sisters Lorraine and Laverne VerMeulen.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the DeYoung Family Zoo.

DeYoung Family Zoo
N5406 County Road 577
Wallace, MI 49893

There will be a Memorial Open House on Saturday, November 9th from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m at Rigo's Place, 164 N. Schuyler in Kankakee. All are invited to come celebrate.

A formal visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, from 12-1 p.m. at the St. Mary's Church in Norway followed by the Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Church with Fr. Michael Kowalewski, presiding.

Interment will follow at the Norway Township Cemetery.

Condolences to the family of Dr. VerMeulen may be expressed online at www.ortmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements announced by the Ortman Funeral Home in Norway.
Published in The Lake Forest Leader on Nov. 8, 2019
