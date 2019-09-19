|
Vero Beach, Florida -- May Elsie Peterson, a long-time resident of the Island Club in the Vero Beach community area died peacefully on August 29, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. Born on May 18, 1928 in Waukegan, IL., May grew up alongside her twin sister, June, and older sister, Gladys, to Swedish immigrants. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Eric Peterson, whom she was married to for 56 years until he passed. Together, May and Richard built a family in Lake Forest, IL., where they raised their two daughters, Pam and Lynn. May was committed to her greater community and served as an active member of the Lake Forest Women's Club. May and Richard retired to Vero Beach, Florida in 1987 where May became a devoted volunteer and coordinator for the Hibiscus Children's Village - a safe shelter for children who are abused and abandoned. May forged countless meaningful relationships in Vero through her charitable work and zest for socializing. May loved oil painting, enjoyed going to movies and playing cards with family and friends, and had a contagious laugh that lifted everyone's spirit. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Bailey and Lynn Leonsis, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made to the Hibiscus Children's Village, 1145 12th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Attention to Loreto.
Published in The Lake Forest Leader on Sept. 19, 2019