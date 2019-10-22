|
|
Ryan Bradley Ihlenfeld beloved son, brother, and friend passed October 13, 2019 after a tragic head injury in Boca Raton, FL.
He was born on August 13, 1996 and grew up in Lake Forest, IL. Ryan attended Lake Forest Public Schools, Grove Academy in Connecticut, and Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL. He loved to play and watch sports and was especially proficient at baseball and soccer. One of his proudest accomplishments was to climb all of the Saranac 6 peaks in New York State.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Audrey (Jensen) Nelson of Illinois and Wisconsin, and Vining and Jeanne (Panoch) Ihlenfeld of Manitowoc, WI. He is survived by loving parents, Bradley and Janilee Nelson Ihlenfeld, devoted sister and brother-in-law Aimee (Ihlenfeld) and Jeremy King of Waco, TX, Aunt and Uncle Mindy (Nelson) and Thomas Bergman of Middleton, WI, Uncle and Aunt Jay and Cynthia (Ames) Ihlenfeld of Mahtomedi, MN and cousins Alex and Chelsea Bergman of Madison, WI. Other special survivors include the 7 individuals who received Ryan's organ donations.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Ryan to: Friends of Lake Forest Parks and Recreation Foundation a restricted 501(c)3 organization, C/O Ihlenfeld, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045 or to Ryan Ihlenfeld memorial fund to support the New Vision Athletics Organization, C/O Ihlenfeld, 160 S. Suffolk Lane, Lake Forest, IL 60045.
A memorial service will take place at 10:30am, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Christ Church, 100 Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045. A reception will follow the service.
Published in The Lake Forest Leader from Oct. 22 to Nov. 7, 2019