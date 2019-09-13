|
Sherry Taylor Bunting, formerly of Lake Forest, passed peacefully in her home in Avon, Colorado on August 26, while surrounded by her family.
Sherry was born on August 11, 1942 to Nathan and Marguerite Taylor in Wichita Falls, Texas. After earning a Bachelor's Degree in education from Colorado State College in 1963, she accepted a position teaching dependent children of U.S. service personnel stationed in Germany. There she met her husband of 53 years, Chuck, who was then serving in the United States Army. They wed on August 6, 1966.
The couple moved to Lake Forest in 1969, and raised two sons here. She and Chuck were active in the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest. They performed in the hand bell ensemble and the choir, respectively, and enjoyed several European tours with these groups. Sherry was also instrumental in the committee charged with redesigning the church's Memorial Garden.
Sherry worked as a librarian's assistant at Deer Path Junior High from 1986 until her retirement in 2004. The couple then moved to Avon, Colorado, where Sherry was active in Eagle River Presbyterian Church.
Sherry's infectious laugh could enliven any gathering. Her beautiful smile and welcoming nature delighted all who knew and loved her. Born to be a hostess, Sherry loved to entertain with her formidable culinary skills.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Chuck, two sons, Garrick (Lida) of Park Ridge, Illinois, and Bryan (Holly) of Arlington, Virginia, four grandchildren, Nina, Alana, Declan and Thaddeus, a brother, Tom Taylor (Marsha Bowen) of Colorado Springs, a nephew Jeremy Taylor of Colorado Springs, and a niece Jenny Taylor of Austin, Texas.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church, 700 North Sheridan Road, Lake Forest.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Sherry may be made to the Shaw Cancer Center through the Vail Health Foundation website at: https://donate.vailhealthfoundation.org/give/210210/#!/donation/checkout
Published in The Lake Forest Leader from Sept. 13 to Sept. 27, 2019