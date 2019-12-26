|
Stephen L. Nisbet died December 1, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Born January 28, 1938 in Evanston, Illinois, Steve was a Navy veteran and a graduate of Amherst College. He is survived by his wife Margaret (Peg) Saupe-Nisbet, son Daniel, daughter Brooke (Mustafa Ye?ilyurt), stepdaughter Karen Saupe, and stepson Eric Saupe (Derek Bushey). Visitation (1 p.m. and after the service) and memorial service (2 p.m.) will be held Saturday, December 28 at St. John's Lutheran Church in London, Pastor Blair Miller officiating. The family suggests that memorial contributions in his name be made to Lutheran World Relief (www.lwr.org) or to St. John's Lutheran Church, 380 Keny Blvd., London, Ohio.
Published in The Lake Forest Leader on Dec. 26, 2019