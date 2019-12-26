Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
London, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
London, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Nisbet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen L. Nisbet


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen L. Nisbet Obituary
Stephen L. Nisbet died December 1, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Born January 28, 1938 in Evanston, Illinois, Steve was a Navy veteran and a graduate of Amherst College. He is survived by his wife Margaret (Peg) Saupe-Nisbet, son Daniel, daughter Brooke (Mustafa Ye?ilyurt), stepdaughter Karen Saupe, and stepson Eric Saupe (Derek Bushey). Visitation (1 p.m. and after the service) and memorial service (2 p.m.) will be held Saturday, December 28 at St. John's Lutheran Church in London, Pastor Blair Miller officiating. The family suggests that memorial contributions in his name be made to Lutheran World Relief (www.lwr.org) or to St. John's Lutheran Church, 380 Keny Blvd., London, Ohio.

The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lake Forest Leader on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -