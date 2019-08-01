Home

Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:15 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
Susan R. Wilgus Obituary
Susan R. Wilgus, age 81 of Gurnee formerly of Lake Forest. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Wilgus. Loving mother of Rhemy (Victoria) Wilgus. Loving aunt of Miranda and Jeremy (Masami) Wilgus, Andrew (Tracy), Nicholas, and Meghan Fate. Loving sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday August 10 from 11-1 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 12:15 pm. Inurnment private. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in The Lake Forest Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
