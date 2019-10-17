|
|
Alberta M. O'Hearn
Maple Grove - Alberta M. O'Hearn, age 87, longtime Maple Grove resident, died peacefully Saturday evening, October 12, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Home in Manitowoc.
Alberta was born in Manitowoc on August 4, 1932, daughter of the late Albert and Theresa (Bonk) Kadow. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School, and graduated with the class of 1950 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On September 29, 1956, she married John J. "Jack" O'Hearn at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. The couple farmed in Maple Grove for many years until their retirement and they enjoyed many years traveling together which included California, Florida, Hawaii, Branson and Las Vegas. Jack preceded her in death on October 5, 2009. Alberta enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening, and always loved family get-togethers and spending time with friends. She enjoyed birdwatching (especially those Cardinals and Blue-Jays), Country Music, and loved the Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed watching over the grandchildren and loved whenever they would visit her, and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alberta was currently a member of Holy Family Parish in Brillion and former member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Maple Grove where she remained active with the Altar Society until it's closing, especially with the funeral dinner committee group.
Survivors include her six children and grandchildren: Debbie and Greg Sheehy of Maple Grove and their children, Jess (Dave) Kavanaugh, Chris Sheehy, Jenny Sheehy (fiance, Justin Rinehart), Ryan (Krystal) Sheehy, and Kayla Sheehy (special friend, Austin Schmidt); Daryl (Karen) O'Hearn of Reedsville and their children, Lesley (Jeremy) Burri, Lisa (Luke) Lane, Ashley O'Hearn (fiance, Timothy Rainer), Joey O'Hearn (fiance, Emily Cashman), and Robert O'Hearn (special friend, Mary Saenger); a daughter-in-law, Diane O'Hearn of Maple Grove and her sons, John O'Hearn (special friend, Lexi Boyd), and Josh O'Hearn; Jim O'Hearn of Maple Grove; Kathy O'Hearn (Joe Bayard) of Green Bay, and her son, Matt (Amanda) Behnke; Ken and Andrea O'Hearn of Manitowoc, and their daughter, Heidi Koppel; and Mary O'Hearn of Manitowoc; her great-grandchildren include Cedric, Carter, Violet, Isaac, Leo, Cecelia, Collin, Jaxon, Brielle, Willow, Bryar and Rydge. She is further survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Robert "Bob" (Elaine) Kadow of Minnesota; one brother-in-law, Don (Gail) O'Hearn of California; special friend, Pauline Wallander; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, John G. O'Hearn; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ambrose and Lenora O'Hearn; and sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law: Frances and Francis Kerscher, Leo and Margaret O'Hearn, Bernice and Lester Grall, and Maureen and Dick Woznick.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 West Ryan St., Brillion. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Tom Pomeroy, with burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maple Grove.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion, Wednesday from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Tuesday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the O'Hearn family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Holy Family Hospital and Shady Lane Nursing Home, and the caregivers of Holy Family Memorial Hospice & Sharon Richardson Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion extended to Alberta. Special thanks also to Fr. Tom and the church group of friends on prayer line from Holy Family Parish who continued to pray and keep in touch with Alberta throughout her final journey. The family also appreciates all the volunteers from Meals on Wheels who brought food to her. Your kindness is very much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Lakeshore Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019