Hunter Charles Temme
Manitowoc - Hunter Charles Temme was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on May 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Hunter was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on November 13, 1994, son of Tracey and Lisa Temme.
Hunter's 25 ½ year life journey began with the diagnosis of an extremely rare lifelong disease called Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) at the age of 4. This disease not only left him with a weakened immune system, but also attacked his body and his brain, beating lymphoma at age 17. Despite this, he graduated on time with the class of 2013 from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. He started college at UW-Manitowoc but was unable to complete school due to his health. He then began to study how to become an entrepreneur and started his own brand of sunglasses called "hunts brand" that he sold on Amazon. Hunter also liked to study business, finance, credit, and credit cards. He was so proud of the rewards he was able to accumulate for free suites in 5-star hotels.
Hunter's life was filled with monthly infusions to give him some immunity to disease thanks to all the people who donate blood and plasma. After years of medical treatment, a bone marrow transplant was his only option. His transplant was received on 11/19/2019 at Children's Hospital in Milwaukee from a selfless donor in Germany which unfortunately failed.
Despite the chronic pain and illness Hunter suffered on a daily basis, he was an extraordinary human being that didn't allow his disease to define him. He loved life and made friends wherever he went. He had the most gentle and loving soul and only wanted the best for everyone around him. Hunter always knew that he would have a shorter journey on this earth than most and tried to live life to the fullest. As a child, he was the biggest video- gamer and loved anything that had to do with computers and electronics. In his early 20's, he developed a taste for the finer things in life like fancy hotels, wearing suites for every occasion, luxury watches, and his Mercedes. He had a quest for knowledge and bought hundreds of books about success, business and philosophy. He wanted to learn from the masters of the world. He often joked about becoming a mogul and a legend. I believe he has succeeded because he has left an imprint on all of the souls that knew him.
Hunter is survived by his father and mother, Tracey and Lisa Temme, a brother and sister-in-law, Dylan, (Katie)Temme, a niece, Harper, grandparents, Roger and Arloene Temme, Shirley Hoffman and Napoleon Flores, aunts and uncles, Todd (Mary) Temme, Teri Temme, (Doug) Tammi Henning, Charlie (Dawn) Sydow, (Mark) Laurie Eberhardt, cousins, Meagan (Travis Garcia), Collin Bastian, Robert Ornales, Matt (Courtney) Eberhardt, Jake Eberhardt and fiancé, Ashley, Andrew Eberhardt, Olivia Eberhardt, Luke Eberhardt, and Ashley (Jordan) Greer. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Sydow, and cousin, Blake Bastian.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the City Limits Bar & Banquet Hall, 3627 County Road CR, Manitowoc, (old Club Bil-Mar). The Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
We would like to thank everyone at Children's Hospital and Sharon Richardson Hospice for the special care Hunter received.
Godspeed my precious angel. Legends never die…..
Published in Manitowoc Lakeshore Chronicle from May 22 to May 31, 2020