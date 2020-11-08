John R. Bruechert
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - John W. Bruechert, age 66, of Two Rivers, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 in Manitowoc under the care of his Niece/God-daughter.
John was born November 1st, 1953 in Two Rivers, son of the late William and Winifred (Vanderbush) Bruechert. He was a graduate of Mishicot High School with the class of 1971. On June 30th, 1990 he was united in marriage to the former Terry L. (Steinke) Cannon at the Lincoln Park field house, Manitowoc. Terry preceded him in death on November 7th, 2014.
John was employed with Hamilton Mfg. of Two Rivers as a mill worker from 1979 until his retirement. He was very skilled at woodworking and hobby crafts which led to a small business that built unique objects like bird feeders and shadow boxes that he sold at craft shows.
John especially enjoyed the "Great Outdoors", where he would take long hikes along the trails and beaches of Lake Michigan. He would pick rocks from along the beach and paint them and give them as gifts to his friends. John also had a seasonal campsite at Timber Trails campground, Algoma WI, where he had a "family of friends". He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include a one brother and brother-in-law: Bob (Ruby) Bruechert, Two Rivers; Dennis (Mary) LeClair, Two Rivers; nieces and nephews: (God Daughter) Karen (Nick) Wordell, Manitowoc; Joann (Andy) Eckert, Mishicot; Bill (Tina) Bruechert, Two Rivers; Melody (Kurt) Wilda, Two Rivers; Crystal (Jim)Clark, Manitowoc; step-daughter and step-son: Caroline Kikkert , Beaver Dam; Paul Cannon, Beaverton, OR; as well as step grandchildren along with many great and great great nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, wife Terry, sister Barbara LeClair, brother and sister-in-law Jerry & Sue Bruechert, niece Misty Iles and a nephew David LeClair.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Service with a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1815 Rock Ledge Road, Mishicot starting at 1:00 p.m. followed by a visitation. John's cremated remains will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers at a later date.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Sharon Richardson Hospice and the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospitals Cancer Center for all of the loving, compassionate care that was given to John.