Joseph R. Novotny
1943 - 2020
Joseph R. Novotny

Two Rivers - Joseph "Joe" R. Novotny, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home.

Joe was born in Manitowoc on September 11, 1943 to the late Joseph E. and Marion (Duchon) Novotny. He attended schools in Manitowoc, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1962. Joe served in the United States Army, spending a year in South Korea. Upon returning to the States, he met Deanna Drake, and they were married on August 10, 1968. Joe spent many years working for Consumers and then for Pravco, Musial's Paint, and River Hill's Apartments. He was a gifted handyman and shared his skills with family and friends. Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing (especially with his granddaughter, Gwen) and making maple syrup, which he shared with family and friends. Joe and Deanna had three children: Wendy, John, and Josiah. He had a very close and special bond with John, and they shared many interests and skills. His greatest treasure and love were his grandchildren, Gwen and J.J., and he had a very special and precious relationship with them.

Survivors include Deanna, his wife of 52 years; his sons, John and Josiah; and his grandchildren, Gwen and J.J. He is also survived by his sisters, Jeanne and Christine, and brothers-in-law, Louie and Darwin (Darlene). Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy; brother, LeRoy; his parents, Joseph and Marion; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oscar and June Drake.

According to Joe's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Joe's cremated remains take place in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.








Published in Manitowoc Lakeshore Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
