|
|
Lisa Ann Duellman
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. A life so beautifully remembered. Please join us as we celebrate the life of our sister, Lisa Ann Duellman. November 11, 1954 to August 7, 2019.
We will be bringing Lisa home to rest with our mother, father and our brother, Jeff on Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Knollwood Memorial Park on Highway 310.
Come join us for a celebration of her life on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club at 823 Hamilton Street, Manitowoc, WI. Please visit our online guest book for Lisa at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Manitowoc Lakeshore Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019