FEERICK FUNERAL HOME
2025 E CAPITOL DRIVE
Shorewood, WI 53211-2101
(414) 962-8383
Marilyn Suing
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
7600 N. Port Washington Rd.
Fox Point, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
7600 N. Port Washington Rd.
Fox Point, WI
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
1924 - 2019
Milwaukee - Entered Eternal Life on October 28, 2019, at the age of 95. Marilyn was the second born to the late Anna and Felix Kirschling. Wife of the late Cyril Suing. Beloved mother of Catherine (Mark) Schulz, Daniel (Sue) Suing, Karen (Lloyd) Voss, Kevin Suing, Anne (Jim) Gingles, John Suing, Mary (Dan) Knutson. Proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late James, the late Dick (Ester), the late Tom (Edith), Anita (the late Vince) Memet, Jane Kirsten, and Chuck (Lou Hellen) Kirschling. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Marilyn was a woman with a warm-heart, and a deep love for her family. She was also a woman of many talents, who enjoyed sewing clothes, cooking, and baking for her seven children. She also loved to read and travel the world. But she truly felt at home when she was entertaining, spending time with her children, her grandchildren, and her brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI 53217. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 11:00AM. Reception to follow. Interment will take place on Tuesday, November 5 at 10:30AM at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. Memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to the Dominican Monastery of St. Jude, 143 County Rd. 20 E., Marbury, AL 36051. Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI is assisting the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Lakeshore Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
