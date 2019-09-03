|
Marvel B. Abts
Manitowoc - Marvel B. Abts, age 85, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Home with her family at her side.
Marvel was born in Sevastopol, WI on February 26, 1934 to Harry and Dorothy (Mleziva) Haen. She graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1951. On March 19, 1977, she married David J. Abts at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Francis Creek. Marvel was employed as a Case Aide with Manitowoc County Social Services, the Great A&P Company (known as White House Milk) and First National Bank in Francis Creek (now Bank First National). Marvel also served as the Francis Creek Village Treasurer for several years, and volunteered many years at Holy Family Hospital in various departments, including a hospice volunteer - receiving the Prism Award in 2006. She also volunteered at Hope House, the United Way, LIHN, St. Vincent de Paul, and her parish which at that time was St. Francis of Assisi. After moving to Two Rivers in 2010, she became a parishioner of St. Peter the Fisherman where she continued her involvement in the church doing Eucharistic Ministry, Hospital Eucharistic Ministry, funeral dinners, joining the Catholic Women's Society, and worked at various fund raisers within the church and events through the Two Rivers Elks Lodge #1380 of which she was a member. Marvel enjoyed quilting, donating several of her quilts for fund raising events; she was an avid bridge player and also enjoyed golf.
Survivors include her husband, David Abts; one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Don Marquardt of Manitowoc; one step-daughter, Wendy (Steve) Keehan of Two Rivers; two step-sons: David Jr. (Donna) Abts of Whitelaw, Daniel (Polly) Abts of Newton; four grandchildren: Melissa Hansen, Mason Marquardt, Mannon (Heidi) Marquardt, Marshall (Jessie) Marquardt; six step-grandchildren: Brandon and Brittni Knepprath, Tyler and Tiffany Abts, Allison and Dylan Abts; and ten great grandchildren. She is further survived by one brother, Joseph (Nancy) Haen of West Bend; a special niece, Cindy (Brian) Kraemer of Newton; along with many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Dorothy Haen; two sons: Steven Reif and Joseph Reif; and by a sister and brother-in-law, Audrey (John) Yanda.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Pleier, assisted by Deacon Paul Gleichner, with entombment in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church Saturday morning from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Abts family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Lynn Baatz and her staff at HFM Cancer Center and the caregivers of Holy Family Memorial Hospice for the compassionate care and kindness extended to Marvel throughout her illness.
Published in Manitowoc Lakeshore Chronicle from Sept. 3 to Sept. 8, 2019