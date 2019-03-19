|
|
Marvin E. Moen
Manitowoc - The Golden gates were opened wide, a gentle voice said come, and angels from the other side welcomed our loved one home.
Marvin E. Moen, age 89, of Manitowoc, passed away early Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 at The Bay at North Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Marvin was born on October 18, 1929 in Kingsford, Michigan, son of Iver and Catherine (Morris) Moen. He graduated from Kingsford High in 1947. On August 5, 1950 he married Shirley Hanson in Iron Mountain, MI. He started printing with his Dad at the Iron Mountain News. After moving to Manitowoc, WI, he continued printing at Mirro Aluminum on the 7th floor, then at Colorcraft Printing, and finally was the entire printing department at the Manitowoc Courthouse. He also worked for many years at the two movie theaters in Manitowoc; the Capital and the Mikado, and at 141 Speedway.
Marvin was a member of First Lutheran Church and of Sons of Norway. He loved car races and playing the accordion (he wasn't very good, but he tried). He could be found in his garage doing woodworking, crafting and painting while listening to polka music at full volume. He had a wonderful sarcastic wit and a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes - the dumber the better - so of course he loved Ole & Lena jokes. He was also a fan of Hee Haw, Benny Hill, Mr. Bean and shows about trains & ships. He and Shirley travelled a lot during their marriage, all over the US, especially upper Michigan, the Bahamas, and many trips to Hawaii - which started his love of Aloha shirts.
He battled cancer for 25 years with courage & humor that made his whole family very proud. He was a strong stubborn Norwegian man with a wonderful kindness & humor and he will be sorely missed.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 69 years: Shirley, six children: Marie, Jan, Gail (Jeff), Evan (Sue), Liana (Edward), and Erik; one brother-in-law: Russ Hagberg, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother-in-law: Ruth Hagberg, Lila (Jack) Kizziah, one brother & sister-in-law: Cliff (Betsy) Moen, and one granddaughter, Catherine.
Per Marvin's wishes there will be no funeral service or visitation. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family wishes to thank Dr. Baatz and the Holy Family Memorial Cancer Care Center, The Bay at Northridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center, Heartland Hospice, and the Jens Funeral Home & Crematory for all of their compassionate care during this stressful time.
Aloha 'Oe - until we meet again….
Published in Manitowoc Lakeshore Chronicle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2019