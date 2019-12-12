|
Mary T. Mosgaller
Egg Harbor - Mary T. Mosgaller, 71 years, of Egg Harbor, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay after suffering an apparent brain aneurism.
Mary was born January 7, 1948 in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of Harold and Clara (Bochek) Hogan. In her youth she enjoyed skiing and ice skating. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1966 before attending Beauty School in Green Bay where she worked as a beautician. On June 29, 1969, she married John "Jack" Mosgaller at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay then resided in Green Bay until moving to Neenah in 1971. She worked for American Standard in Oshkosh until they moved to Two Rivers, working at Mirro Aluminum, Paragon Manufacturing and Canteen Food Service at Mirro for 18 years, retiring finally from Ironwood Plastics. In 2004, she and Jack retired to the Mosgaller family farm in the Town of Egg Harbor.
Mary enjoyed spending time working in the yard, cutting lawn. She was a fantastic cook who loved compiling family recipes and creating her own. She was an avid swimmer and enjoyed swimming at the YMCA pool in Sturgeon Bay. She loved getting together and spending time with her girlfriends on a regular basis, most whom she grew up with.
Survivors are her devoted husband, Jack; dear son, Jeffrey (friend, Joy Haupt) of Green Bay; sister, Carol Moreaux of Sturgeon Bay; the Mosgaller families; nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, Leon (Eleanor) Hogan, John (Janice) Hogan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sturgeon Bay, at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Robert Stegmann officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church Tuesday after 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.
Memorials may be given in her memory for St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Huehns Funeral Home is assisting the Mosgaller family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Mary may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Lakeshore Chronicle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 22, 2019