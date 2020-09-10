Peter J. Roseti
Two Rivers - Peter J Roseti 84 of Two Rivers WI formerly of Lakehurst NJ passed away on September 3, 2020
at his daughters home with his son and daughter by his side. Peter served our country with pride in the United States Navy retiring after 20 yrs. in 1975. Peter served on the USS Saratoga, aircraft carrier, the Albany, the Bainbridge and the battle ship New Jersey. He was employed by Maytag Aircraft Corporation as manager, fueling planes on the Lakehurst Naval base until he retired after 20 plus years. Peter was born in the Bronx on May 25, 1936, and stayed until joining the Navy at 17.
Peter enjoyed going to the casinos in Atlantic City. He looked forward to family reunions on Long Island.
Peter has gone to join his loved ones in eternal life. His parents Vincenzo and Maria Roseti.
His wife of 37 yrs Jane Roseti.
His sister Rose and her husband Angelo (Sonny) Bruno and his brother Vincent his wife Josephine Roseti
Sister in law Camille (Dee dee) Roseti.
His granddaughter Shannon M. Roseti.
Surviors include his daughters Linda (Joseph ) Cottone Two Rivers,
Lisa Roseti Lakehurst NJ.
Sons Joseph (Jean) Roseti Lakehurst NJ,
Frank D Roseti Rogersville TN.
Grandchildren
Peter(Angela) Hanley NJ
Paul (Stephanie) Hanley NJ,
Sara (Christopher) Parker WI
Patrick (Caressa) Hanley NJ
Rachel Vanderham NJ
Heather (Brent) Lovejoy NJ
Amanda (Billy) Wotton Tx
Rebecca Roseti NJ
20 great grandchildren.
His brother Frank Roseti NY, sister Lucy (Ronald) Fairclough NY and
Many Neices and Nephews
Arrangements by
First WI Cremation
715-834-6411
Published in Manitowoc Lakeshore Chronicle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2020.