Peter J. Roseti



Two Rivers - Peter J Roseti 84 of Two Rivers WI formerly of Lakehurst NJ passed away on September 3, 2020



at his daughters home with his son and daughter by his side. Peter served our country with pride in the United States Navy retiring after 20 yrs. in 1975. Peter served on the USS Saratoga, aircraft carrier, the Albany, the Bainbridge and the battle ship New Jersey. He was employed by Maytag Aircraft Corporation as manager, fueling planes on the Lakehurst Naval base until he retired after 20 plus years. Peter was born in the Bronx on May 25, 1936, and stayed until joining the Navy at 17.



Peter enjoyed going to the casinos in Atlantic City. He looked forward to family reunions on Long Island.



Peter has gone to join his loved ones in eternal life. His parents Vincenzo and Maria Roseti.



His wife of 37 yrs Jane Roseti.



His sister Rose and her husband Angelo (Sonny) Bruno and his brother Vincent his wife Josephine Roseti



Sister in law Camille (Dee dee) Roseti.



His granddaughter Shannon M. Roseti.



Surviors include his daughters Linda (Joseph ) Cottone Two Rivers,



Lisa Roseti Lakehurst NJ.



Sons Joseph (Jean) Roseti Lakehurst NJ,



Frank D Roseti Rogersville TN.



Grandchildren



Peter(Angela) Hanley NJ



Paul (Stephanie) Hanley NJ,



Sara (Christopher) Parker WI



Patrick (Caressa) Hanley NJ



Rachel Vanderham NJ



Heather (Brent) Lovejoy NJ



Amanda (Billy) Wotton Tx



Rebecca Roseti NJ



20 great grandchildren.



His brother Frank Roseti NY, sister Lucy (Ronald) Fairclough NY and



Many Neices and Nephews



Arrangements by



First WI Cremation



715-834-6411









