Ruth Youra
Fond du Lac - Ruth Ella (Beaton) Youra
Ruth Youra passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac, where she resided for 6 days.
Ruth was welcomed to her heavenly home by her husband, Daniel J. Youra, who was called home on 7/23/08.
Ruth Ella Beaton was the youngest of six children born to George R and Ella Beaton on April 7, 1923 in Manitowoc. Two weeks before Ruth's 11th birthday, her mother passed away. For her birthday, the neighbors sent over 11 birthday cakes to help her get through that sad time. She graduated from Washington High School, Two Rivers, WI in 1941. On January 29, 1944, Ruth married Daniel Youra, her high school sweetheart. They moved to Fond du Lac in 1945, and were blessed with four healthy children. Ruth was a homemaker and regularly had cookies in the oven when the kids came home from school. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Altar and Rosary Society, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, a Den Mother, American Legion Auxiliary and active with the St. Lawrence Seminary Parents' Guild and loved watching all sports on television.
When Dan retired from G & L in 1985, they moved to Tucson, Arizona where they enjoyed 17 wonderful years of retirement at Tucson Estates. There, Ruth was active in the Wisconsin Club, Secretary of the Ladies Gold League and the Catholic Ladies Golf League, and involved in the Neighborhood Watch Program. Their son, Robert, was living in Tucson during that time so they enjoyed spending time with him and their Tucson grandchildren.
Ruth and Dan moved back to Fond du Lac in 2002. Ruth continues as a member of Sacred Heart, Holy Family Parish.
Ruth is survived by two sons, Daniel G. (Carolyn) of Port Hadlock, WA, and Robert of Tucson, AZ; two daughters, Bonnie (Daryl) Krug and Mary (Pat) Mangan, both of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Leslie (Kevin) Jaber-Wilson and their children, Breanne, Drew, Elijah and his daughter Raylyn, Danny, Ian and Tanner; Dean (Stephanie) Jaber and their children, Ali, Ella, Reagan, Jack and Kate; TJ (Kevin) Twohig and their children, Ryan and Ireland all of Fond du Lac; Murphy (Kyle) Lance and their son Rooney of Milwaukee, Erin (Alden) Carter and their son Harrison and second son due 6/13/19 of Phoenix, AZ, Donovan of Tucson, AZ and Jeremy and his children, Ciera, Caleb, Cara and Cayden of Tucson, AZ.
Ruth is further survived by her step-grandchildren, Jackie (Ed) Braatz and their children, Steven and Heather of Eden, Ken (Kim Supple) Krug and his children, Caden, Keegan and Kloey of Fond du Lac, and Bob (Erin) Krug and their children, Jonah, Nora, and Leynah of Milwaukee. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, her parents, Daniel's parents, her siblings and their spouses, Margaret Beaton, Richard (Doris and Betty) Beaton, Katherine (Gerard) Simono, George (Barney) Beaton, Edna Mae (Harold Radtke and Walter) Haase; her in-laws and their spouses, Evelyn (Emanuel Siudzinski and Charlie) Maigatter, and Alvin (Verna) Youra; niece Judy Koch and nephew Jim Simono.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 3:30-5:00, Service at 5:00, with Rev. Bill Beaton, Ruth's nephew, officiating at the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, 686 Fond du Lac Avenue.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Agnes Hospital, St. Francis Home and Hospice Home for the care and compassion given to Ruth over the last 3 weeks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name are appreciated to Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Rd K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Manitowoc Lakeshore Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019