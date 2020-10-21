Dr. Thomas P. Belson, KM
Elm Grove - Dr. Thomas P. Belson, KM passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at home with his family.
Dr. Belson was born on April 18, 1936 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to Dr. J. Harold and Sally L. (Mulhern) Belson. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School and was a proud graduate of St. Norbert's High School (De Pere, WI), Marquette University, and Marquette School of Medicine, from which he graduated in 1963 with his Doctor of Medicine degree. After graduation, Dr. Belson interned at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Illinois. Immediately following, he married Suzanne, and the happy couple spent their honeymoon at Fort Sam Houston (San Antonio, TX), courtesy of the United States Army. Soon after, the couple departed for Okinawa, Japan. Dr. Belson served as the Assistant Chief of Preventive Medicine for two years, for which he received commendations for excellence from both the United States Army and Air Force. While on the island, Tom and Suzanne welcomed the birth of their cherished daughter, Sarah, and made strong friendships that would endure for many years to come.
After returning from Japan, Dr. Belson did his residency in Otolaryngology with the Wood Veterans Administration Center and the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals under the chairmanship of Dr. Roger Lehman, his lifetime teacher, mentor, and friend. In July 1970, he joined Dr. Ronald Darling and Dr. William Darling at Moreland Ear, Nose and Throat Group (Waukesha, WI), where all three practiced medicine with love and respect for those they treated. Dr. Belson also served as Clinical Professor of Otolaryngology at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He was most proud of being accepted into the prestigious American Laryngological, Rhinological, and Otological Society (Trilogic). For 47 1/2 years, Dr. Belson excelled at the practice of medicine. Throughout his career, he served both the local and state Medical Societies in various capacities and with his partners, he ushered in new partners and staff, kept up to date with medical education, and adapted fearlessly to the ever-changing practices of medicine.
His love for the profession of medicine did not overshadow his love for his church and family. Dedication to the Church and to God led him to join the Knights of Malta and to volunteer on medical missions to Haiti and Honduras. He deeply cherished time with family and friends at his retreat in Northern Wisconsin and in the sunshine of the Arizona desert. He had a passion for travel here and abroad with a special place in his heart for Ireland, where his Irish heritage and sense of humor were right at home. Dr. Belson could often be found walking his dogs (always boxers) or driving cars (always fast). He served as the Track Physician at Elkhart Lake and took pristine care of his own cars, which were carefully selected for their 0-60mph speed time. He could name the year, make and model of every car built from 1936 onward. Most often, he might be seen zooming through Elm Grove to attend daily mass (which he never missed, even on the busiest workdays) during lunch break or before going into the office.
Dr. Belson is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne (née Kornely) Belson, to whom he was married for over 56 years. He adored their daughter, Sarah (Michael) Happe and was the cherished grandfather of Marguerite (fiancé Ryan Vanderford) Happe, Thomas Happe and Molly (Mitch) Rawson. He was the dear brother of Mary (Gregory) Edwards, brother-in-law of Jane (the late Thomas) Kornely, Annette Loper (David Bice), John (Suzann) Kornely, Sr. Mary Beth Kornely OSF, Michael (Sharon) Kornely, Christine Kornely (Rick Gerroll) and Judy Edler. He was also beloved by many other close friends and relatives.
Dr. Belson was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. J. Harold and Sally L. (Mulhern) Belson, his brother, Dr. Michael J. Belson, sister, Sarah (Michael) Hickey, Earl and Dorothy (Winzen) Kornely, Marcella (Carl) Bolsen, and Robert (Ruth) Kornely.
Our gratitude is extended to Dr. Charlson and his staff at Froedtert Cancer Network, Rhonda and the many caregivers from Horizon Home Care and Hospice who guided us on our last journey together.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be made to the Department of Otolaryngology, Medical College of Wisconsin, Attn: Office of Development, 8701 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226-0509 or the charity of your choice
.
Services were held at ST. MARY'S VISITATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove on Friday, October 23. Burial and committal at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.