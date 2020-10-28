Wayne A. Ullman



Wayne A. Ullman, 85 entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at King's Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin. Wayne was born on January 29th, 1935, to the late Clifford and Verda (Stechmesser) Ullman and grew up in the Mishicot area graduating with the class of 1953 from Mishicot High School. After Wayne graduated he entered the United States Navy. Survivors include his children, Tod(Marsi)Ullman, Sheboygan; Meleah Lavicka(Brian Richter), Sheboygan Falls, Randal Ullman, Manitowoc and Chad(Kari) Ullman,Newton; one brother, Ronald(Marge) Ullman, Manitowoc. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Verda Ullman; the mother of his children, Marcia Margenau; an infant daughter, Michelle; 3 sisters Sharon Ullman, Audrey Reif and Cheryl Vondruska and one brother, Dennis Ullman. Cremation will take place at Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield, Wisconsin and he will be laid to rest at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, Wisconsin with Military Honors. The family would like to extend their thanks for all of the care that Wayne received during his stay at King Veterans Home.









