Alice J. "Jean" Dean, 88, of Rogers, AR and formerly of Lamar, CO peacefully passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born February 1, 1931 in Washburn, MO to the late Lawrance and Lillie Duckett Brady. She was also preceded by her loving husband of 40 years, James "Jimmie" Dean; daughter, Nancy Warner; son, Jack Herndon and brother, Ora Allen Brady. Jean will be remembered as a good woman who overcame many obstacles in life and, along the way, she developed a kind consideration for others. She had the grace of a true lady and a deep devotion to her husband and family. Always a hard worker, she was a Hospice volunteer, she fed her husband's crews in the oil fields of WY and CO as well as taking care of her family. For several years she was co-owner of the café, Maude Ethel's in Bentonville, AR. Tennis, bowling, reading and especially camping were favorite 'pastimes'. Jean is survived by 3 grandchildren; Nikki Herndon, Jessica Hulbert, husband Jeff Hulbert and B.J. Warner; a son-in-law, Ron Warner; 1 great granddaughter; 3 nieces, Belinda and Donelle Brady and Patricia Luther; and 3 stepdaughters, Elaine Burchett, Angela Dean and Gwyn Buzzell and husband, CAPT Robert Buzzell USN (Ret). Services were held Saturday, June 29th in Rogers and interment was in Centerton, AR Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFuneral.com
Published in The Lamar Ledger on July 4, 2019