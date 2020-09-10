1/1
Anna B. and William "Bill" Dodge
A combined graveside memorial service for longtime residents of Granada and Lamar, Colorado, Anna B. Dodge and William "Bill" Dodge will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado. Bill was born on October 14, 1918 at Carlton, Colorado to James J. and Margaret Sarah (Davis) Dodge and passed away on December 23, 2011 at his home in Lamar at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his parents. Anna was born on March 28, 1920, in Springfield, Colorado, to Homer Franklin and Cora Clarinda (Smith) Thompson and passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at the age of 100. She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Dodge; her parents; siblings, Morgan (Ruby) Thompson, Grover (Joan) Thompson, and Faye (Bob) Hagaman; Bill and Anna are survived by their daughter, Deanna Steward of Thornton, Colorado; grandchildren, William "Bill" (Tracie) Steward of Granada, and Anna Lynn Corbett of Thornton, Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Amber (Shane) Shepard, Daniel (Stephanie) Krizek, Ashlee Warwick, Brandie (Jason) Miller, Cody James (Rachel) Steward, and Samantha Steward; Eleven great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com

Published in The Lamar Ledger on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peacock Funeral Home
209 South Fourth Street
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-2234
September 8, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
