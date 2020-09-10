A combined graveside memorial service for longtime residents of Granada and Lamar, Colorado, Anna B. Dodge and William "Bill" Dodge will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado. Bill was born on October 14, 1918 at Carlton, Colorado to James J. and Margaret Sarah (Davis) Dodge and passed away on December 23, 2011 at his home in Lamar at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his parents. Anna was born on March 28, 1920, in Springfield, Colorado, to Homer Franklin and Cora Clarinda (Smith) Thompson and passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at the age of 100. She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Dodge; her parents; siblings, Morgan (Ruby) Thompson, Grover (Joan) Thompson, and Faye (Bob) Hagaman; Bill and Anna are survived by their daughter, Deanna Steward of Thornton, Colorado; grandchildren, William "Bill" (Tracie) Steward of Granada, and Anna Lynn Corbett of Thornton, Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Amber (Shane) Shepard, Daniel (Stephanie) Krizek, Ashlee Warwick, Brandie (Jason) Miller, Cody James (Rachel) Steward, and Samantha Steward; Eleven great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com

