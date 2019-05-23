|
A celebration of life memorial service for current Aurora CO resident formerly of Lamar, Tony LaCost, will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Peacock Family Chapel. As per Tony's request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation. Tony was born on October 9, 1981 in Escondido, CA and departed this life peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Denver, CO with his mother by his side at the age of 37. Tony was surrounded by his dad, sisters, uncles, and other family members throughout his brief illness. We are forever grateful to our Lord, who made his presence known, carried us through, and his angels here on Earth who cared for Tony. Tony graduated from Wiley High School in 2000 and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder. Tony's Facebook profile stated "I love God, family, and work. Plain and Simple." Whatever work Tony was doing, he always did it well. Tony loved fishing, baseball, the Boston Red Sox, and the pictures and videos we would send him of his nephews Beau and Bryar Smith. Tony was preceded in death by his first Dad - Mario Gutierrez; maternal grandparents - V. William "Bill" and Jeanne L. Sharples-Smith; by his paternal grandfathers - Clifford "Gene" LaCost and Genaro "Joe" Gutierrez; and by his Uncle Mitchell "Trent" LaCost. Tony is survived by his parents - Cary and Kathy (Smith) LaCost of Lamar; his sisters - Ashley (Casey) Smith of Wiley, CO and Heather LaCost of Parker, CO; by his grandmothers - Shirley LaCost of Lamar and Elvira Gutierrez of San Bernardino, CA; as well as by two nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Denver Hospice either directly to 501 S. Cherry Street, Suite 700; Denver, CO 80246-1328 or thedenverhospice.org or through the funeral home office. Services for Anthony M. "Tony" LaCost are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lamar Ledger on May 23, 2019