Funeral Services for Granada, Colorado resident, Jeanne Bezona will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Claudia Jean Bezona, known to most as Jeanne, passed away with family by her side on June 23, 2020 at her home in Granada, Colorado at the age of 82. She was born on July 20, 1937 in Sacramento, California to Claude and Ella (Rowe) Lewis. Jeanne graduated from Granada High School and was soon united in marriage to Dean Bezona. Together, they raised their six children south of Granada. For many years, Jeanne worked on the family farm, for her mother at Ella's Café, the IGA Grocery Store, Stop to Shop, Town of Granada, East Prowers Weed Control District, and the Granada Sanitation District. Jeanne was a member of the Granada Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, tatting, and growing flowers. Jeanne is survived by her children, Layne (Pattie) Bezona of Holly, Colorado, Kerry (Steve) Wagner of Holly, Colorado, Lorie Bezona-Vagher of Keller, Texas, Sandra Bezona (Rick Watson) of Holly, Colorado, Linda Bezona of Granada, Colorado, and Stacey (Chris) Ortiz of Colorado City, Colorado; sisters, Joyce Osborn of Longmont, Colorado and Cecilia Tefertiller of Lamar, Colorado; in-laws, Doc (Judy) Bezona of Walsh, Colorado, Pete (Jean) Bezona of Syracuse, Kansas, and Jesse Melton of Granada, Colorado; 14 grandchildren, Clayton (Lindsey) Bezona, Charles (Kayla) Bezona, Chance (Katie) Bezona, Stephen (Abbie) Hainer, Christopher Hainer, Bradley (Liz) Hainer, Ryan Vagher, Kelsi Vagher, Connor Powell, Ashley (Greg) Ragulsky, Michael (Morgan) Ortiz, Morgan Ortiz, Jami Ortiz, and Jolee Ortiz; 14 great grandchildren, Elijah, Oryan, and Reyn Hainer, John, Terence, and Adam Hainer, Thomas, Zackery, and Oliver Hainer, Chase and Camryn Bezona, Sadie and Sydnie Jean Bezona, and Robert Cieslinski; many other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 43 years, Clifford Dean Bezona; in-laws, Scott (Lois) Bezona, Paul (Mary) Bezona, Al Bezona, Lois (Ralph) Weiman, Lola (Harold) Brooks, Dick (Joyce) Bezona, Betty Melton, Jack Osborn, and Bill Tefertiller. Memorial contributions may be made to the Granada Methodist Church or Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.

