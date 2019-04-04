Home

Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel
206 S 5TH STREET
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-9011
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Holly Cemetery
Holly, CO
View Map
Danny Bullis Obituary
Graveside Services for Danny Bullis will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly also on Monday. Danny Earl Bullis, age 80, passed away on March 25, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born on May 15, 1938 in Holly, Colorado. Danny graduated from Granada High School, went to Lamar Jr. College, and then graduated with an Associate Degree from Orange Coast College. He was always a hard worker and worked in many different places, such as; Bristol Hay Mill, Golden Electronics, Sheridan Grain Elevator, and Montgomery Wards. He retired as Plant Engineer Manager at United Parcel Service. Danny enjoyed church, golf, HAM Radio, and trap shooting. He and his wife Betty were blessed to have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on January 1, 2019. He was a member of the Southwest Baptist Church, National Rifle Association, and Gideons. Danny was preceded in death by his father; Jack Bullis, mother and step-father; Marie and Alex Behm, and granddaughters; Shannon Hellmann and Jessica Faczak. He is survived by his loving wife; Betty Bullis; daughters, Terri (Steve) Hellmann and Tammy (Kenny) Ingram; brothers, David Henry, Ron Bullis, Kerry (Debbie)Bullis, and John (Stephanie) Bullis; sisters, Linda (Jerry) Smith, Sheila Munson, Sue (Andre) Vaessen, and Jackie McComas; eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. A celebration of Danny's life will be held in Lake Havasu City, Arizona at a later date.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019
