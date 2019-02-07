|
|
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7 David Lee Davis was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 6, 1952 to David Howard Davis and Maurine Frances (Self) Davis and passed to everlasting life on January 30, 2019. He was raised in the Waldo area of Kansas City attending A. Louis Ruhl Grade School, Bingham Junior High and Southwest High School in Kansas City, MO graduating in 1970. During his youth he was an athlete, active in many groups and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Upon graduation he was offered a baseball scholarship to attend Ottawa University where he received his bachelor's degree in physical education while lettering. During his college years, Dave chose to run FROM God more than TO Him, but, much like the story of Jonah, God got his attention one night in a very real way and Dave surrendered willingly. He entered Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City where he completed his Master of Divinity in 1977. Finishing his time at Central he served as an intern at the First Baptist of Grand Island, Nebraska where he worked with a long tenured minister, Reverend Donald Jones. He grew to love and respect the Jones'...especially their middle daughter, Rebecca Kaye whom he married September 3, 1977. As a minister's daughter and wife, she knew the life and was a partner in ministering with Dave at churches in Omaha/Bellevue, Holdrege, Nebraska where their first daughter, Abigail, was born, Eureka, Montana where their second daughter Marney was born, and McLouth, Kansas where their youngest daughter, Katie was born. The family continued serving the Lord together in Hutchinson, Cedar Vale, Goodland, Holton, Kansas and Lamar, Colorado. He also served as the Director of Church relations at Ottawa University for two years. As he studied the scripture he became increasingly interested in Jewish history and thought. All saw his Spiritual gifts as preaching and teaching God's Word in his Bible studies and during children's moments. Throughout his 36 years of ministry he impacted and created lasting friendships with congregants and within his communities. Even through his month battle in and out of KU Medical Center, he continued his ministry to the nurses and doctors that entered his room. He would pray with them, sing, and tell them, "come in, sit down, you need to take time for yourself as well!" Golf was a lifelong passion and led to Dave playing on courses across the country. His 'sweet' competitive nature accompanied by a maniacal laugh, came out in marathon Monopoly and Tripoley games...or virtually any game. More than anything that defines the Davis family, and one that everyone who has married into the family quickly realized, are family traditions. Most of these have centered around holidays, with Christmas being particularly full of ones Dave and Becky had created for their family. Everything from a birthday cake for Jesus to the way presents are opened and the togetherness of his special Christmas Eve barn service. Throughout it all, Dave was ever ready to serenade from his Beach Boys and doo-wop repertoire. He is survived by wife Rebecca Kaye (Jones) Davis, daughters Abigail Lee (Davis) Smith & her husband Kalith, Marney Sue (Davis) Hetrick and her husband Nathan, Katherine Lynn (Davis) Randolph and her husband James, his sister Barbara (Davis) Douglas, his grandchildren Brenna, Knox, Gehrig, Nora, Maris, Stella, Josiah, nieces Brooke Douglas, Calena (Jones) Ohlson and Sierra Jones, Stacy Pought, nephews Brandon Douglas and Ben Jones. Additionally, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Bob and Judy Rilinger, Roger and Kathy Jones and Steve and Pam Mason. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the KU School of Nursing 3901 Rainbow Blvd, Mail Stop 3012 Kansas City, KS 66160. kuendowment.org/give specify: KU school of nursing. Visitation will be hosted February 5th at 10:00-11:30 AM at First Baptist Warrensburg, 1302 South Maguire Street, Warrensburg, Missouri. The service will follow at 11:30 AM.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019