Delmas Earl Vandine Sr., at the age of 79, set sail on his last journey entering his eternal rest at his home in Crowley on April 5, 2020. Born on January 12, 1941, in Winona, Kan., he grew up in the rural east plains of Colorado enjoying a full life of farming, sports, and extracurricular activities. Upon his graduation from Granada High School he joined the United States Navy. While stationed in Texas he met his wife to be and partner for life, Amanda. Delmas' Navy career was full and eventful. He crossed the equator while at sea and endured the rituals of a "Pollywog" becoming a "Shellback", served on three flattops during his tours in Viet Nam; the USS Roosevelt, the USS Saratoga, and the USS Shangi-LA, he was a "boot pusher" at San Diego Naval Training Center for three years, served on the USS Oriskany and was part of the hard job of decommissioning her from service, and finished his 20 year Naval Career as a Senior Chief Petty Officer at Cubi Point in the Philippines. After his retirement from the Navy he purchased some land in Falfurrias Texas and by hand built his family home. After he had established a home front he served as U.S. Postal Carrier for 20 more years, retiring again at the age of 60. Delmas Sr. loved to tinker. He would make things from nothing or manipulate things to meet whatever needs were required. He always helped others. A quiet simple man he was strong willed and determined. Humble in his actions his main goal was the health and welfare of his loved ones, he always thought of them first. He was a fighter. Not a flamboyant one, but determined and tenacious. When he saw something he felt someone was wronged or an injustice had been served he would "take up arms" to see that it was corrected. He loved his wife; he doted to her every need. He loved his children, providing his support and love as only he knew how. He will be missed. Delmas Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Mary Vandine, his sister Leida Fay Vandine and his In-Laws, Amando and Lenor Menchaca. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 58 years, Amanda, of Crowley, Texas, his two children, Delmas Jr. and his wife Karen of Brady, Texas, and Douglas and his wife Terri of Crowley, Texas and his three grandchildren, Amanda Metzger of New York, NY, Brooke Vandine of San Marcos, Texas, and Chris Vandine of Brady, Texas. He is also survived by his adopted family, his wife's family who brought him into their hearts as a son and brother. A Memorial Mass for Delmas Earl Vandine Sr. will be held at a later date and location. Inurnment: Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery, Corpus Christi. Memorial contributions may be made to the with a printed card to Make a Memorial Gift - https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/ donatenow_legacy.html&s_src=20U2W1EEMM&sub_src=main_nav_memorial_link
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Apr. 16, 2020