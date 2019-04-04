|
A private family inurnment for longtime Lamar resident, Dolly May (Brown) Adams will be held at a later date. Per Dolly's request cremation has taken place. Dolly May (Brown) Adams was born on May 21, 1923 on the family farm near Pretty Prairie, Kansas to Charles F. and Persis (Brown) Brown and passed away on March 20, 2019 in her home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 95. Dolly was the 7th of 9 children and the 4th of 4 daughters. Dolly is survived by her step daughters Terry Adams from Canon City and Sherry (Adams) & Larry Becker from Colorado Springs, sister in law Vinnice Brown from Huchinson, KS, 6 step grandchildren - Tracy, Ali and Janaeh Lefferdink and JK Adams, Connie and Zach Clements, 3 step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. Dolly is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 44 years - J. W. (Bill) Adams, her siblings Carl, Don, Lee, Gerald, Louise, Ada and Ruby and her former husband Philip Rice. Dolly was born and raised on the family farm, graduated from a one-room country grade school and with a class of 26 from Pretty Prairie Rural High School in 1940. In 1949 she visited her sister Ada in Lamar where she was working at the Corner Pharmacy. She got Dolly a job at the same place and Dolly never left her residence in Lamar. Dolly married W.P. Rice in December 1949. They were together for 17 years when he died in Nov. 1967. Dolly had several jobs in Lamar (Cole's Pharmacy, Guaranty Abstract and First Federal Savings and Loan). In 1956 she took accounting classes at Lamar College and she was hooked. In 1962 her first accounting job was with Marvin Strait, CPA and during her 12 years there, she received more training first in bookkeeping and then in accounting. On August 21, 1968 Dolly was out for her morning walk when Bill Adams rode by on his motorcycle. The next day a dozen red roses were delivered to her door. That was the start of the 44 years they shared together, they married Oct. 18, 1968. In June 1975 Dolly changed jobs to become the internal accountant and worked with David Eddelman at the Cow Palace Inn for 15 years, where she retired on July 1st 1990. Her retirement along with Bill's retirement from Lamar RE2, meant lots of golf for Bill and a chance for Dolly to be a full-time housewife. She loved doing handwork and pulled a needle or a hook thru many stitches for afghans. She also enjoyed spending time with her flowers and working in the yard and watching Bill golf, until he passed away on January 9, 2013. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lamar Area Hospice and/or the either direct or in care of the funeral home office. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019