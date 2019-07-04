|
|
Earl Hadley Millyard passed away at Memorial Hospital Central, Colorado Springs, Colorado on June 15, 2019. He was 93 years old and died of natural causes. Earl was born on November 3, 1925 in Denver, Colorado. He was the first child born to Earl Elmer Millyard and Leah Edna (Wild) Millyard. Earl's family moved to the Arkansas Valley in Southeast Colorado in 1941. Except for his service in the US Navy, he would remain in the Arkansas Valley for the remainder of his life. Earl graduated from Bent County High School in McClave, Colorado on May 20, 1943. He married his high school sweetheart, Katherine Louise McElroy, on October 6, 1946 in Lamar, Colorado following his return from service during World War II. Earl was inducted into the US Navy on May 29, 1944 and completed basic training at the Naval Training Center in Farragut, Idaho. He was then stationed at ScTc Terminal Island, California. From there he was stationed aboard the USS Marvin H. McIntyre (APA-129), a Haskell-class attack troop transport originally designated Arlington for Arlington County, Virginia. She was renamed in memorial to Marvin H. McIntyre, Secretary to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, becoming the only Haskell-class ship not named for a US County. Earl received the Victory Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal for his service in World War II, and was discharged from the US Navy June 9, 1946. Earl and Katherine raised their family with compassion, conviction, strength, love and humor. They enjoyed growing a garden and canning a variety of fruits and vegetables. Earl is survived by his brother, James of Birmingham, Alabama, and four sons, Wayne (Kathy) of Pocatello, Idaho, Jerry of Elizabeth, Colorado, Brian (Peggy) of Concho, Arizona and Robin (Linda) of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. At Earl's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation. A memorial service is planned for a later date and interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either directly or through Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on July 4, 2019