Elizabeth Anne King
1929 - 2020
Elizabeth Anne King, age 90, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Lamar, Colorado passed away on July 4, 2020. Liz was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on November 19, 1929 to Josef and Ella Kreiner. She retired from Lamar High School after 15 years of service as the first ever teacher's aide hired by Lamar School District. Liz was an extremely active member of the First Church of God in Lamar, lifelong member of Gideons Auxiliary and spent decades teaching children in Sunday School and Children's Church. In 2000, Liz and her late husband, Norval, moved to North Port, Florida to be closer to family. As a member of the First Church of God South Venice, she also volunteered for several years leading chapel for The Sonshine Learning Center in Venice and rocking babies in the nursery. Liz is survived by her children Grant (Elaine) King of Boyce, Louisiana; Phyllis (Mike) Archer of Ellis, Kansas; a sister, Rose Woodworth and a brother, Joe (Joyce) Kreiner, both of Muskogee, Oklahoma. Liz also leaves behind grandchildren whom she raised - Celeste (Eric) Swope of North Port, Florida and Jeff Rix of San Antonio, Texas plus 6 additional grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norval King and a daughter, Celia Snodgrass. A graveside service was held on July 13, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. Due to Covid-19 Sarasota National requires masks to be worn and to keep social distance in mind. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, Lemon Bay Camp: PO Box 1297, Venice, FL 34284 or to The Sonshine Learning Center, 351 Orange Road, Venice, Florida, 34293. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Lamar Ledger from Jul. 15 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
