Graveside services for Holly, Colorado resident, Evelyn Bodey will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, CO on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Evelyn (Sturgill) Gass Bodey was born July 4, 1920 at Jenkins, KY to Richard Preston Sturgill and Anne Grace Gilliam. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 28, 2020 at the age of 100 at the Holly Nursing Care Center. When Evelyn was ten years old her mother and stepfather moved the family to Greene County, TN. There, she completed her education including one year of business college and attended Cross Anchor Presbyterian Church. On December 24, 1940 she married Orgil Gass in Gate City, VA. He preceded her in death in 1961. To this union was born three sons: Richard, Ronald, and David. Before moving to Colorado, Evelyn worked at Magnavox, Inc. She worked seven years at the Sam Moore Chair Factory as the payroll and insurance clerk. She also worked two years at Greenville Builders. On March 1, 1963 Evelyn married Carl Bodey at the Methodist Church in Baileyton, TN. Evelyn returned to Holly, Colorado with Carl, where they made their home. This union blessed Evelyn with three stepchildren: Sheri, Jana, and Terry. Evelyn was baptized and became a member of the First Baptist Church of Holly on May 8, 1966. She later attended church at Calvary Baptist Church and Missionary Baptist Church, both in Lamar. Evelyn worked at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel as a greeter for several years under Gene Millbrand. She was a member of the Holly Rebekahs. Evelyn enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, reading, and sewing. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Bodey; son, Ronald Gass, and wife, Patricia, Fort Collins, CO; daughter-in-law, Wanda Jo Gass, Maryville, TN; brothers; Claude Sturgill, Kingsport, TN; Richard Sturgill, Shelbyville, IL; Lester Lawson, Kingsport, TN; and sister, Jeanette Ryan, Church Hill, TN. Evelyn is survived by her sons, Richard Gass, Maryville, TN; David Gass and wife, Diane, Lamar, CO; grandchildren, Richie Gass, Alcoa, TN; Lisa Fuller and husband, Bruce, Troy, MT; Amanda Wieser and husband, Grant, Kirk, CO; Jason Gass and wife, Erica, Lamar, CO; three great grandchildren, Carisma Gass, Esai Gass, and Emma Wieser; three stepchildren, Sheri Allen and husband, Rick, Hammon, OK; Jana Austin and husband, Rusty, Erick, OK; Terry Bodey and wife, Virginia, Elk City, OK; 10 step grandchildren, and 31 step great grandchildren. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.

