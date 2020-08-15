Frank William (Bill) Wishard passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on July 29, 2020 at the age of 89. He is in the arms of Jesus now and walking, maybe even running.



Bill was born on August 31, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Frank Wishard and Myrtle "Peg" Hammons. He graduated from Golden High School in 1949. He married Donna Hasser on August 16, 1952. They were married nearly 68 years. From this union four daughters were born, Vicky (Dave) Barber, Debbie (Raybon) Steed, Teresa (Derrell) Stimpson and Lisa (Mike) Steed. He joined the National Guard in 1951. His lifetime career was in the construction field owning his own company in Lakewood, Colorado but he was most proud of the position as the Director of the Lamar Community Development Agency where he rehabilitated over 53 Lamar homes for over ten years. Helping over 53 families living in substandard homes and in need was most rewarding to him. However, Bill's greatest construction achievement in life was building his family. He leaves behind his wife Donna, 4 daughters,4 son-in-laws, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, his hunting buddy Bill Emick, numerous friends and family members and all who hold tight to many shared memories: Being pushed in the swing, higher and higher. Silly songs on car rides. Sleeping on the trampoline under the stars, star gazing. Backyard Barbeques and lawn games. Up on your shoulders viewing the tall life. The secure feeling of your hand on the back of a bike seat when learning to ride. Learning to dance on your feet. Kite making and flying. Best Pal on a roller coaster. Camouflage hunts and hikes in the woods, teaching us to fish, and shoot archery, Beachcombing, fossil hunting. Teaching us to talk to God and contend for our faith.The only man at the mother daughter banquet when mom was sick. Always there to help with school projects, plaster of paris creations, talent shows and self- esteem building. Snowmen and snow forts, sledding and toboggan rides down the city street behind horses...Shoveling snow at dusk side by side. Feeling cozy and safe in sleeping bags, fire warmed rocks for leg aches. Sick in bed but anticipating the little gifts you would bring home. Sitting on the entry steps of "Roadwalker" racing down the mountain. Family vacations through the U.S. Our family's trip to California and the redwoods and the ocean it was all so amazing! Borrowing books to read and discussing. Sauna relaxing. Popping corn in the fireplace. Family fun at the Archery Lanes. Taking art classes together. Letting us paint, pull weeds, mow the lawn, help wall paper, asking our opinions, hanging Christmas lights, cleaning the garage out, letting us spread cement with the trowel even though you would have to fix it later...teaching us how to work with our hands and use tools, carpentry skills, teaching us to save, the value of the dollar and S&H green stamps. Constantly fixing bikes so we could ride off in the neighborhood. The moonlight on the White Sand in New Mexico. Father Daughter dinner. Buying first cars and fixing them up with you in the garage. Fixing breakfast for teen friends after a late night out. Being there for births of grandchildren, teaching them to be brave, have honor and respect, be committed to a good cause, keeping optimism in the forefront. Being a father to son-in-law's and teaching them archery. Your infamous cheese dips. Providing for our children when times were lean. A lifetime of retreats in cozy comfort at the Black Forest. Playing monopoly and poker, Sandcastle building and water fun at John Martin. Being there to help and advise with remodel projects. Always going to bat for anyone of us in need of help. Sharing Christmas stories and life stories with grandkids. Sledding parties at the Black Forest. Being there to encourage your grandchildren and great-grandchildren through life's woes. Dancing to Chubby Checkers "The Twist" at every family wedding even when you hurt and teaching the twist to teenage friends at slumber parties. Sitting in the sun talking under the Aspen grove, bringing laughter to our souls. Listening to you Sing. Your prankster side, your adventurous side, your infectious laugh, your stories. Loving our family from generation to generation and keeping us in your prayers. Teaching us to fight for what's right, to love deeply, and finally how to die with faith, humility, courage, honesty and dignity. Best memory ever: Knowing we have you as a Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Friend! When all else on earth fades, love remains.



A graveside celebration of life for Bill was held at 11:00AM on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Barber Ranch located at 27007 County Road U, Hasty, Colorado 81044 with David Barber officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of Peacocks Funeral Home office.

