Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Weskan Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick Oliver Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fredrick Oliver Cox Obituary
Fredrick Oliver Cox, age 83 of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on July 1, 2019 at 5:07pm.. Fred was born January 21 1936 in Weskan, Kansas. He is survived by his loving wife; Sharon A. Cox, daughter Julia A. (Donald) Karnes, grandson Trent C. Karnes, son Jeffrey W. Cox, granddaughter Emily A. Cox, and sister Donna Jean Haeffner. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Cecil E. Cox & Ivah M. Cox, brothers Marvin Cox, Dean Cox, Edwin Cox, sisters Violet Lampe, Rita Cloyd and grandson Nicolas Cox. Fred, his wife Sharon and son Jeffrey lived in Lamar, CO for 27 years. He owned a Christian book store then went on to sell tools for Mac Tools. Services will be held at the Weskan Bible Church in Weskan, Kansas Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10:30a.m.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.