Fredrick Oliver Cox, age 83 of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on July 1, 2019 at 5:07pm.. Fred was born January 21 1936 in Weskan, Kansas. He is survived by his loving wife; Sharon A. Cox, daughter Julia A. (Donald) Karnes, grandson Trent C. Karnes, son Jeffrey W. Cox, granddaughter Emily A. Cox, and sister Donna Jean Haeffner. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Cecil E. Cox & Ivah M. Cox, brothers Marvin Cox, Dean Cox, Edwin Cox, sisters Violet Lampe, Rita Cloyd and grandson Nicolas Cox. Fred, his wife Sharon and son Jeffrey lived in Lamar, CO for 27 years. He owned a Christian book store then went on to sell tools for Mac Tools. Services will be held at the Weskan Bible Church in Weskan, Kansas Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10:30a.m.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on July 18, 2019