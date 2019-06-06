|
Fred H. Trujillo, 84, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away May 15, 2019. He was born December 31, 1934 to Gregorio Trujillo and Tomacita V. (Gonzales) Trujillo at Sapello, New Mexico. Fred also lived in Bristol, CO, Ordway, CO, Johnson, KS and lived his final years in Wichita, KS. Fred farmed most of his life in Colorado and Kansas, later working at Seyb-Tucker Lumber & Implement and Stanton County Sheriff's Office. He loved gardening, feeding his ducks, working in his shop, and visiting with family/neighbors. He will be greatly missed by everyone for his thoughtfulness, helpfulness, friendliness and his cooking. He did not know a stranger and always made you feel welcomed. Fred...better known as Dad, Grandpo and Papa Tootie...you will be forever missed! Fred will be remembered by the children he shared with Tomasita. He is survived by sons: Benny Trujillo, Andrew Trujillo and Thomas (Sally) Trujillo; and daughters: Ramona (Bill) Montano, Karen (Wes) Grover, Lucy (Al) Maybury, Lorane (Michael Seekins) Trujillo, and Beckie (Victor King) Trujillo: and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fred is also survived by his brothers Greg Trujillo and Pete Trujillo and sisters Emma Gonzalez and Marcella Besse and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Esther Sumners and Alice Gonzalez, brother Demetrio Trujillo, son Michael Trujillo and daughters Darla Ann Trujillo and Janette Trujillo-Cullum. Cremation will take place and a small service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on June 6, 2019