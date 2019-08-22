|
Gary was born on March 14th, 1938 in Lamer, CO to the proud parent's Ed and Doris Guy. Gary was raised in Lamar where he attended school played varsity football and graduated. After graduation he married Virginia VanBuskirk and they had 4 children Rex, Marty, Tracy and Heidi. Together they embarked on life, where Gary began his professional career first as Truck Driver and on to construction projects. They landed in Libby Montana for short time where Gary worked on the Libby Dam, from there they settled in Denver where he discovered his true passion earthmoving with Caterpillar Scrapers. Gary eventually started his own business in earthmoving with Scrapers and continued running Scrapers wherever there was dirt to move, from California to Montana, until the time he retired in 2014. In the 40 plus years of running scrapers he never lost his passion for scrapers. Gary spent his final years in Montrose with his wife Linda and it was here in Montrose that he discovered his second passion "golf". Gary and Linda lived on the 8th hole of the Black Canyon Golf Course where golf became a daily event until he passed away at his home on August 3rd, 2019. Gary is survived by his wife Linda, sons Marty and Tracy, daughter Heidi, daughter in law Kari, nephew Bruce, niece Christy, stepdaughter Teri, stepson Jim and his wife Dawn, grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous friends. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held in Lamar. The date, location and time of the celebration will be announced in the Lamar Ledger once arrangements are confirmed.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Aug. 22, 2019