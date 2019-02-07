|
The livestock industry lost a dear friend. Gary Lee Cramblet went to be with his Lord and Savior early January 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. There will be a visitation from 6 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, January 22 at the Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Home, 5400 Bell St. in Amarillo, TX. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Thursday, January 24th, at the Lamar Christian Church in Lamar CO. The service will be officiated by Ray Perryman. Burial will follow at the Hartman, CO cemetery. The family would like to invite everyone to a dinner at the church after the burial so they can have time to celebrate Gary's life with everyone. Gary was born to Elsie and Beryl Cramblet on August 8, 1952 in Lamar Co. He grew up northeast of Holly and Lamar CO. Gary graduated from Lamar High School in 1970. He attended Lamar Jr. College on a livestock judging scholarship before transferring to Colorado State University where he graduated in 1974 with his degree in Agricultural Education. Gary was active in 4-H and FFA showing livestock. He was also an avid horse rider helping his dad and brothers on the ranch and riding out horses his dad took in. He also team roped as well as attended gymkhanas all over Southeast Colorado. Gary and his brothers were partners in Cramblet Livestock raising Angus cattle that they exhibited at the fairs. After high school Gary and his Ag teacher, Ken Cullen, formed a partnership (Cullen & Cramblet) raising show pigs north of Lamar CO. In 1978 Gary married Melita Quattlebaum in Lamar CO. They welcomed their son Matthew in 1983. Gary and his wife continued raising show pigs, after buying out his partner, till 1993 when they sold out. The family moved to Brownwood Texas where Gary was employed by Purple Circle Magazine and Dr. Wesley Wise. This is when Gary got started in the publication world. In 1995 Gary and Melita purchased Purple Circle Magazine. With a new vision, they started building up the magazine. Gary made many new friends during the 25 years publishing Purple Circle. They recently retired after selling the magazine January 1st of this year. Gary and Melita enjoyed many new friends in Texas which included Joe and Janet Johnson. While there Gary and Joe partnered with raising show sheep for several years. After many years without livestock Gary ventured into the goat business. He loved his goats and the new friends he made. In 1996 after moving to New Home, where as Gary would say, "Didn't matter where I was or what I was doing, I'd look up to see Morris Pruit, the local preacher." It was Morris who led Gary to give his life to the Lord. Wanting other people to hear and read the Word of God, we started having a Gospel page in the magazine. Gary took the next step and asked Morris and Ray Perryman to start having a church service at the many jackpots, stock shows and even livestock sales. Gary took pride in seeing more and more youth activities adding a church service. Not sure if Gary ever met a stranger. Most people who met him are still friends to this day. Gary has had an overwhelming number of people calling, visiting and praying since he was diagnosed with cancer in June. Gary enjoyed people. He was passionate about the junior livestock show industry. Really cannot count the many youngsters that Gary helped with their 4-H or FFA animal projects. Gary's other passion was coyote hunting with dogs. He only recently sold his dogs due to his health. One of his favorite coyote hunting buddies, Randy Tivis, went out early the morning he passed to catch a coyote for Gary! He caught a pair! For all of Gary's family and friends, he was a tough competitor in about everything he did - livestock judging and showing, playing poker, shooting pool, team roping, coyote hunting or even an occasional fist fight. Son Matthew followed in his footsteps. By the time he could walk he could rope as well as his dad. He started showing pigs and lambs. They spent many hours in a pickup searching for the perfect horse (or horses) for Matthew to rope on which followed with practicing. A good friend of Gary's, Don Mitchell, was instrumental in teaching Matthew the finer points to calf roping. He was so proud when his son was awarded a full ride rodeo scholarship. You could always see Gary in the stands watching or on horseback keeping Matthew's horses legged up. Their bond remained. Gary was Matthew's best man when he married in 2007. Gary is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Melita, of Canyon, son Matthew, daughter -in-law, Ashley, his best buddy grandson, Kyler, and his beautiful granddaughter Kynlee, all of Canyon TX. He is also survived by his sister, Delores or Dee (John) Bell of Hamilton TX; brother Dale (Vickie) of Canyon TX, brother Darrel (Cope) of Lamar CO, sister-in-laws Linda (Doug) Harbour, Sue (Barry) Mann, brother-in-law Philip (Diana) Quattlebaum, plus many nieces and nephews and friends that are more like family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his dad Beryl, his mother Elsie, and his father- in- law Gerald Quattlebaum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners International in Gary's memory. Their address is: Khiva Shrine Temple. 305 Southeast 5th Avenue. Amarillo, TX 79101 -1526 or in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019