Glenna Ruth (Sniff) Chandler was born on December 25, 1941, the youngest of eight older siblings to parents Noel and Phila Sniff. She attended many different schools in Kansas and Colorado, the last being Lamar Union High School in Lamar, Colorado. Her first job was as a waitress at Parks Place in Lamar and she worked at several restaurants before attending Lamar Community College to obtain her cosmetology license. She moved to Springfield Colorado in 1972 and resided there until her death on April 7, 2019, at the age of 77. She was married to Reinhart Wollert Jr and to this union was blessed with Neoma Kay, Tamara Sue who died as an infant, and Wray Jean. Her union to Jerry Chandler completed her family with Vaden Jay. Glenna and Jerry engaged in several businesses together including Taco Johns, Professional Photography, Custom Combine Harvesting which she was chief combine driver, and Contract Cleaning of several local businesses. She continued you to entertain and self-educate herself through her many hobbies and interests which included reading, ceramics, crocheting and knitting, sewing, gardening, iridology, hand writing analysis, crafting, and cooking. She was also an amazing babysitter to her three grandsons which was probably her biggest love of all. Preceding her in death were her parents Noel and Phila Sniff; her infant daughter Tamara Sue; her infant grandchildren Dustin Allen Rose and Tonja Rae Rose; her siblings Gaile Skurlock, Donna Branom, Aaron Sniff, Teresa Tesi, Leonard Sniff, Orval Sniff, and Wallace Sniff and two infant siblings. She will be missed by her surviving husband, Jerry Chandler of Springfield; daughters Neoma Wait and Wray Jean and husband Todd Rose of Springfield and son Vaden and wife Cheryl Chandler of Panhandle, Texas. Also her grandsons, Ian Pless and Dillon and wife Lacey Rose and their son Brantley and Matthew Rose. Also, surviving is her brother Kenneth and wife Sue Sniff of Lafayette, Colorado and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. The family would be honored if you gave a donation, in memory of Glenna, to the SECHD Long Term Care Center, 373 E. 10th Ave. Springfield, CO 81073 or by way of the funeral home. Services were held on Wednesday, April, 10th 2019 at Maltbie Funeral Services in Springfield, CO. Burial was held in the Springfield Cemetery. Maltbie Funeral Services of Springfield, CO was been entrusted with the services. For more information or to send condolences to the family visit www.maltbiefuneralservices.com or call 719-523-4543.
Published in The Lamar Ledger on Apr. 18, 2019