Mass of Christian Burial for Henry Melgosa was held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, and Rosary was at 9:30 a.m. at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be was held from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. Henry Melgosa was born on December 1, 1939 in Lamar, Colorado to Frank Paz and Eufracia (Sandoval) Melgosa. He passed away with family by his side in Garden City, Kansas on September 22, 2020 at the age of 80. On May 27, 1961 Henry married Mary Jo Gonzalez in Holly, Colorado. He served in the Field Artillery in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and Ft. Benning, Georgia. Henry later served with the local Army Reserves Fire Fighter Unit in Garden City, Kansas. He worked for the Kansas State University Research Center as a Farmer Technician III until his retirement and received Classified Employee of the year in 2008. Henry enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting with his sons, NASCAR, football, reading, and caring for his dogs. Henry is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Melgosa, of the home; children, Dennis (Chris) Melgosa of Augusta, Georgia, Catherine Melgosa of Garden City, Kansas, Russell (Tina) Melgosa of Garden City, Kansas; granddaughters, Alexis and Brianna Melgosa (Luis) of Garden City, Kansas; great granddaughter, Charlotte Jade of Garden City, Kansas; brother, Tony Melgosa, of Granada Colorado; sisters, Jenny Rios of Hutchinson, Kansas, Ramona Fernandez of Commerce City, Colorado, Phyllis Silva of Lamar Colorado, and Rae Barrientez of Nebraska; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Paz and Eufracia Melgoza and grandparents, Seberiano Tello Sandoval and Urbana Lopez. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.

