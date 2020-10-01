Mass of Christian Burial for Holly, Colorado resident, James Harper will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary/Scripture Service at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation for James will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly. James (Jim) Donald Harper was born on November 28, 1933 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to James Edward and Cecil (Welch) Harper. He passed away on September 18, 2020 at his home at the age of 86. Jim grew up in Johnson, Kansas and graduated High School in 1952. He then enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany where he played football and held the rank of Sargent in the 40th Tank Battalion in the 4th Infantry Division. After an honorable discharge in 1955, Jim attend Garden City Community College and Dodge City Community College where he played football and acquired an Associate Degree. Jim married his wife, Agnes in December of 1962 and was blessed with three children, Jill, Jock and Jeffrey. Jim served his community as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, Holly Town Council, Holly Flood Board, Low Cost Housing Board, Accountability Committee, Holly Gateway Fair Board, served as President of the Holly Commercial Club, and also on the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church Parish Counsel. Jim was employed by Plateau Natural Gas Co., Holly Lumber Co. as a co-owner, Southeastern Colorado Coop and then retired to ranching and farming. Jim cherished time spent with his family and many friends. He enjoyed ranching and farming and appreciated time spent on his deck watching out over the scenery and wildlife. Jim was an avid sports fan. Jim watched the Holly sports and area school teams along with the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies with astounding pride. Jim is survived by his wife Agnes Harper of Holly, Colorado; children, Jill (Tim) Heath of Firestone, Colorado, Jock Harper of Holly, Colorado, Jeffrey (Melissa) Harper of Parachute, Colorado; grandchildren, Addyson Harper, Brayden Harper, Hailey Heath, and Austin Heath; brother, Orin (Beryl) Florence; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Cecil and Ernest Florence; father, James E. Harper; and son-in-law, Ed McKeever. Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance, St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, or Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.

